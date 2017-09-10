Kylie Jenner Confesses A Guy Made Her ‘Insecure’ About Her Small Lips: I Didn’t Feel ‘Pretty’

Kylie Jenner revealed heartbreaking details about what made her insecure about her lips during the Sept. 10 episode of ‘Life of Kylie.’ A guy told her he didn’t think she’d be a good kisser because she had such ‘small lips!’

Now we know the real reason why Kylie Jenner, 20, decided to get lip injections. “I was 15 and I was really insecure about my lips,” Kylie said in the opening moments of the Sept. 10 episode of Life of Kylie. “I had really small lips. It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you were going to be a good kisser because you have such small lips.'” How rude!

Kylie admitted that the guy’s insult really got under her skin. “I took that really hard,” she continued. “Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I just wanted bigger lips.” Kylie started overlining her lips, but she eventually graduated to getting her lips done. Kylie’s big lips have become her signature. She’s embraced her bigger lips and has even made a career out of achieving a fuller pout. She created Kylie Cosmetics, with her lip kits selling out constantly. Kylie’s cosmetics company has made $420 million in sales over the last 18 months. That guy that made her feel insecure all those years ago can take a seat. Kylie’s more confident with her bigger lips than she’s ever been before.

Kylie kept quiet about getting lip injections at first. She finally came clean about getting temporary lip fillers on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2015. After that confession, it was like a huge weight was lifted off of Kylie’s shoulders. She hasn’t been shy about her lips since!

HollywoodLifers, has a guy ever made you feel insecure? Let us know!