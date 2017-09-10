Kathleen Lights DM’s Upset Fans To Apologize For ‘N’ Word Scandal After Being Evacuated For Hurricane

Kathleen Lights is once again apologizing to fans for saying the “N” word in Jaclyn Hill’s Sept. 1 video. She’s also letting fans in on her evacuation due to Hurricane Irma! Here’s what she said!

After escaping the path of Hurricane Irma, beauty blogger Kathleen Lights, 25, once again took to social media to offer her heartfelt apology for saying a racial slur in Jaclyn Hill‘s, 27, recent post. “I really just wanted to tell you guys how truly sorry I am about what happened last weekend,” she said in a new Instagram story. “And I know there’s no excuse and I have no excuse but I am truly, absolutely, completely sorry.” The incident happened when she and Jaclyn decided to collab on a video together on Sept 1. As the night progressed, they began drinking and playing video games, all the while Jaclyn kept recording. While in the middle of a heated game, Kathleen blurted out the “N” word and Jaclyn posted it. Check out pics of both vloggers right here!

In her new story, Kathleen also told her followers about her and her family’s evacuation from South Florida due to Hurricane Irma. She mentioned that, her neighborhood is already feeling the effects of the tremendous storm. “Hey guys, so i just wanted to update you, I’ve been getting a lot of concerns about my family and my dogs and everything and the hurricane situation. I don’t know if you saw in my post but we were able to evacuate florida… My areas getting hit really bad right now. My entire neighborhood doesn’t have power…” Absolutely terrifying.

After the original video went viral and furious comments began pouring in directed at both vloggers, they immediately apologized to their fans for the troubling video. “To all of my disappointed followers,” Kathleen wrote in a message she posted on Sept. 2. “Last night while I was drunk, unfortunately I accidentally said the ‘N’ word while playing a video game on Jaclyn’s Snapchat. I want everyone to know it was truly a mistake and I NEVER EVER speak like that. Although it didn’t come from a place of hate or racism I know I have no right to say N***a – Absolutely NO RIGHT.”

