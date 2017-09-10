Miss America Viewers Crack Up Over Jordin Sparks’ Facial Expressions During Talent Competition

Jordin Sparks’ feelings about the Miss America 2018 talent competition were written all over her face — and viewers couldn’t help but point it out on Twitter. See the funniest reactions here!

The 2018 Miss America contestants had various talents, including dancing, singing and even ventriloquism…but judge Jordin Sparks didn’t seem too impressed with what all of the ladies had to bring to the stage! The cameras panned to Jordin several times during the talent portion of the competition, and viewers couldn’t help but notice that she wasn’t shy about showing her reaction, even when she wasn’t feeling a certain performance. As always, some Twitter users had the funniest things to say about Jordin not being able to keep a poker face, and you can check some of the best tweets below. Plus, get a look at some of the American Idol winner’s best facial expressions!

While Jordin certainly seemed to enjoy some of the talents we saw during Miss America, she also appeared to cringe quite a bit as the ladies performed. Hey, we can’t blame her for wearing her emotions on her sleeve! One viewer even said that Jordin’s facial expressions were the “only thing” that made the Miss America competition worth watching. A little harsh, for sure, but we have to admit, we were pretty entertained by how Jordin reacted to everything.

In the end, it was Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, who was crowned the winner of Miss America. Shockingly, this is the very first time that someone from North Dakota has won the competition! For her talent performance, Cara did a self-choreographed dance routine, which seemed to be one of the more popular talents of the night.

I need gifs of @JordinSparks' reactions to all these talent performances ASAP. #MissAmerica — Rajveer Shahi 🇮🇳 (@helloimrajveer) September 11, 2017

Why does @JordinSparks look like she is in pain watching the contestants talent performances? #MissAmerica2018 — Candace Aguirre (@candace1694) September 11, 2017

the only thing making #MissAmerica worth watching is Jordin Sparks' facial expressions — Tavia (@Taviajl) September 11, 2017

Jordan Sparks has no poker face during the talent part of the competition….😩 #missamerica #bindasladki @QuotesShare pic.twitter.com/LPlX1107ot — Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) September 11, 2017

Jordin Sparks breaking down the 10 worst decisions that put her in that seat tonight. You speak for all of us. #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/ehNYMSHB4I — Scott English (@scott_english) September 11, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jordin’s facial expressions during the talent competition? Do you think she should’ve been more subtle?