Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Secret Relationship Revealed — How They Kept Their Romance Hidden

The jig is up! Fans wondered for years if Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were an item, but now their blossoming romance has been revealed. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned how they kept their relationship under wraps!

Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, are officially one of Hollywood’s hottest new couples, but really they’ve been going strong for quite some time. The dynamic duo finally went public on Labor Day weekend after romance rumors swirled about them for over four years. So, how did they keep their true feelings for each other a secret for that long? “Katie and Jamie worked hard at keeping their relationship quiet for several years,” a source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They arranged regular, private, late-night, secret rendezvous with at her place weekly when they first started seeing each other. They enjoyed romantic, sleepovers together at her Calabasas mansion where Jamie would leave early in the morning before anyone noticed he was even there.” See new pics of Katie, right here.

“It was their own secret romance for a long time which made things exciting, sexy and fun,” our insider continued. Jamie and Katie looked happier than ever while holding hands and strolling on the beach Sept. 4, packing on the PDA. The All We Had actress was also spotted smiling from ear to ear while shopping in NYC on Sept. 9, seeming relieved after her blossoming romance was revealed to the world. Fans were wondering for years if they were an item, since Jamie and Katie have only been photographed together twice: once in 2013 while dancing at a charity benefit in the Hamptons and again at a recording studio in 2015. These two obviously love to keep a low profile!

As far as the future goes, it looks like Katie and Jamie are taking their relationship one step at a time. “Katie is madly in love with Jamie, but she really has no desire to get married and to have more kids,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It’s a case of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.’ There’s so many things Katie loves about Jamie, and vice versa. Katie loves the freedom of her relationship with Jamie.” Katie and her ex, Tom Cruise, 55, split in 2012 and still work together to co-parent their precious daughter Suri. Now, the starlet is happily moved on with her new beau Jamie, and Suri has reportedly even given her stamp of approval!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Katie and Jamie are together? Tell us, below!