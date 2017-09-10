George Clooney Disses Hollywood Tradition Of Giving Babies ‘Dumb’ & ‘Ridiculous’ Names

Some celebs named their babes Saint, Apple and Destry. George and Amal Clooney went with…Ella and Alexander. He revealed why they gave the twins those down-to-earth names, while dragging those other odd names as totally ‘dumb!’

It seems that whenever a major celebrity couple has a child, they try to give their bundle of joy one of the oddest, most unusual names out there. Steven Spielberg, 70, and Kate Capshaw, 63, named their daughter Destry, 20. Chris Martin, 40, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 44, famously named their daughter Apple, 13. So, when it came time for George Clooney, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39, to name their newborn twins, the international human rights lawyer and Ocean’s Eleven settled on Alexander and Ella. If that seems very old fashioned, that’s the point! “[We] didn’t want to give them one of those ridiculous Hollywood names that don’t meant anything,” George told Paris Match magazine (per PEOPLE). “They’ll already have enough difficulty bearing the weight of their celebrity.”

Celebrities naming their kids weird things isn’t terribly new – as Frank Zappa famously named his kids Dweezil, 48, Moon Unit, 49, Ahmet, 43, and Diva, 38. Yet, George wasn’t into giving hi kids “really dumb names,” as he thinks Alex and Ella are going to have a hard enough time just by being the children of world-famous parents. “We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names,” he previously said while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. “So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”

Well, George and Amal – you be you. After all, as William Shakespeare once wrote, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” So if Apollo Bowie, 4, Kingston James, 11, and Zuma Nesta, 9, — the children of Gwen Stefani, 47, and Gavin Rossdale, 51 – were named Don, Jimmy and Ian, they’d still be the same kids. Plus, their parents would still love them with all their hearts. So, what’s in a name?

Fatherhood has been both a rewarding and terrifying experience for George Clooney. After becoming a daddy for the first time at age 56, The Descendants star was scared to death with a future filled with dirty diapers and crying babies. However, he seems to have gotten used to this fatherhood thing. “I’m a very good diaper guy, which I didn’t know I would be,” he said while talking with The Hollywood Reporter. Though his life now includes a lot more diapers and baby barf, George said that he’s so in love with his babies that he wouldn’t change a single thing.

Do you agree with George in that celebs shouldn’t give their kids “ridiculous” names, HollywoodLifers?

