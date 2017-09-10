Angelina Jolie Still Feels ‘Possessive’ Over Brad Pitt — Why She’d Care If He Moved On

If Brad Pitt starts dating someone new, just how is Angelina Jolie going to take it?! Although it’s pretty inevitable, our insider says she’s dreading that day. Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

As painful as it is to think about, we have to admit that Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 42, will one day be out dating new people! That is unless they rekindle their love and all is right with the universe again! Okay…back to what is shaping up to be our harsh reality. Should Brad start romancing someone new, our source says his soon-to-be ex-wife won’t be too keen on it, even though she was the one who is rumored to have pulled the plug on their marriage! Take a look back at this storybook romance right here.

“Angelina knows that Brad will start dating somebody else at some point, but she doesn’t know anything about the rumors of Brad dating Ruth Negga as she tries her hardest to stay away from anything on the internet that isn’t news related,” a source close to Angelina shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY regarding recent rumblings about his rapport with his co-star on his new film Ad Astra. “Even though it was Angelina‘s decision to split with Brad, she still feels possessive when it comes to him, and Angelina has a jealous streak in her, so if Brad has moved on to another woman, it’s definitely going to sting. Brad and Angelina‘s interactions are still all about the children. He or she will call if there is something important to discuss regarding the kids, but that’s about it. Brad and Angelina very rarely drive the children to and from each other’s houses, they have staff do that.”

Surprisingly, it sounds like Brad and Angie are actually on the same page. As we previously reported, the leading man is fearful of what a new romance might bring into his life following his painful separation. “Brad fears falling in love again after suffering from a broken heart with Angelina. Brad has great chemistry with his co-star, Ruth, but he is cautiously keeping things between them light and casual. Brad is keeping it light and friendly with Ruth, as he has with any other women he meets these days,” a source close to Brad previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He may have a crush on the beautiful co-star, but he will not be falling in love again anytime soon.” It sure sounds like it’s going to take a lot more time before Brad can move on.

