Alexander Wang’s NYFW Show & After-Party: Kendall Hits The Runway & Cardi B Performs

Fierce! The hottest celebs were commanding the runway for Alexander Wang’s star-studded NYFW show on Sept. 9, including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Cardi B even performed at the EPIC after-party!

Style game on lock! New York Fashion Week is fully underway and the celebs piled in to watch Alexander Wang’s eye-catching show on Sept. 9, taking place outdoors in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Kendall Jenner, 21, Bella Hadid, 20, and Kaia Gerber, 16, commanded the catwalk for his highly anticipated runway presentation, also known as WangFest. The ladies strut their stuff while rocking chic black mini dresses, completing their edgy looks with headpieces from the spring/summer 2018 collection. Are you getting major New Year’s Eve vibes too? Kendall and Bella turned up the heat while showing off their legs in thigh-high stockings and heels! Suki Waterhouse also looked fabulous while modeling a crop top and loose-fitting bottoms. See pics from the runway and after-party, here!

We loved Candice Swanepoel‘s style too! The supermodel oozed confidence while striking a pose in her effortlessly cool, layered ensemble. WangFest was definitely the place to be, since a slew of A-listers showed up to check out the hottest upcoming fashions fresh off the runway. Kim Kardashian West came to slay from the moment she made her appearance, flashing major cleavage in a smoldering blazer dress made by the designer. The reality star was joined by her mom Kris Jenner who nailed her monochromatic look with matching knee-high boots. They were having a blast while watching Kendall in her glory! Nicki Minaj was also in the front row, so of course the rap queen brought her A-game. Only a short distance away was pop star Tinashe, who was rocking a sexy short ‘do!

The after-party was just as epic as the fashion show! Nineties music fans were having the time of their lives, especially since Ashanti and Ja Rule performed. ASAP Ferg had the crowd on their feet and rap sensation Cardi B also slayed the stage while performing “Lick.” She later took to social media to freak out about the amazing experience. “Oooommmmgg B*tch guess what I did toodaaaaayyyyyyyy!!!!!!!?,” Cardi wrote. “I performed at the @alexanderwangny Party yaaaass B*tch!” One of the hottest new rumored couples was also in attendance: G-Eazy and Halsey, and they posed for an iconic pic with Cardi after collaborating on “No Limit.” What a night!

