Angie Gentry: 5 Things To Know About Troy Gentry’s Wife After His Tragic Passing

Troy Gentry, 50, was killed in a helicopter crash at the Flying W Airport on Friday, Sept. 8, leaving behind his two children and his wife, Angie.

While Troy Gentry‘s wife, Angie, has not yet commented on his tragic passing, we’ve put together a list of five things to know about her! She’s had quite the life already, and Troy was with her through some incredibly tough times.

Angie is Troy’s second wife. Troy’s first wife was Kia Gentry — the two had a daughter named Taylor together. Then in 1999, Angie and Troy tied the not in Maui, Hawaii. Angie kept Troy grounded. “I’ve grown up. I’m more responsible now. [Before], the social scene was more important to me. Now, I’d rather be home with my family than out all night,” he told Nashville Parent. Angie and I have date nights, of course. But I travel a lot for work, so I find comfort here at home.”

Troy and Angie were big supporters of the Make-A-Wish foundation. “When we meet the parents of these sick children, my heart bleeds for their suffering. We want to give them some kind of joy and something to look forward to,” Angie said.

Angie’s the easier parent. Troy was the strict one when it came to following the rules for their 14-year-old daughter, Kaylee. While he admitted he needs to be stricter about her eating habits, Angie admitted, “I’m the big softie on that one. I can’t send her to bed hungry. She has to have something to eat!”

Their daughter’s name is a combination of theirs. Angie’s middle name is Kay, and Troy’s was Lee.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. Troy announced the news on Facebook three years ago, revealing she was going through chemo. Together, they had launched a “Check Your Headlights,” to encourage women to get checked. She fought through the chemo though, and in March, 2015, she had double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery. She had beat cancer. “You could’ve heard me screaming down the street,” Angie Gentry told the Tennessean. “Life is better. It’s brighter, it’s greener, it’s bluer, it’s better. Everything’s different no. I get a do-over.”

Our thoughts are with Angie and all of the Gentry family during this time.