Puddle Of Mudd Frontman Wes Scantlin Arrested At LAX, Held On $850K Bail

Lead singer of the rock band Puddle of Mudd has been arrested in LA. He’s being held on $850,000 bail. Here’s all the details.

Wes Scantlin, lead singer of the grunge band Puddle of Mudd has been arrested at LAX. He is currently being held on a $850,000 bail for alleged unnamed infractions, according to the LA Sheriff’s Department. Unfortunately this isn’t Wes’ first run-in with law enforcement. He and then-fiancee Michelle Rubin were arrested in 2002 over allegations of domestic violence. The alleged altercation happened on the roadside on their way to a video shoot in Piru, CA, according to MTV. Afterwards, the Ventura County DA decided not to pursue charges. Head here for more pics of the singer.

He was arrested again in 2012 during a flight from Boston to LA. They made an emergency landing in Austin, TX and he was charged with public intoxication. He has since been arrested several more times including following a 2-hour standoff in his LA home with 30 armed police officers in 2016, according to NY Daily News. He’s also become infamous for his onstage antics. After performing just 4 songs during a set in Toledo, Ohio in 2004 he told the audience he couldn’t continue because he was too intoxicated. He was arrested after the show for disorderly conduct, according to MTV.

Puddle of Mudd rose to fame with their debut album Coming Clean in 2001. It sold over 5 million copies and was certified triple platinum. They were discovered by Limp Bizkit’s frontman Fred Durst who got his hands on their demo. But at that point his group had broken up. Fred encouraged him to leave Kansas City, MO and move out to LA where he formed the band and begin recording.

