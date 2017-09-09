Tom Cruise Envious Of Ex Katie Holmes’ Romance With Jamie Foxx — Wants To Find His Own Love

In the wake of photos surfacing of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx flaunting some PDA on the beach, our insider says her ex Tom Cruise is wanting to find some romance of his own! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

As we bask in the glorious new images of Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, holding hands and frolicking on the beach together, our sources are learning her ex-husband Tom Cruise‘s, 55, reaction to the news and how it’s got him considering his own personal life! And word has it, Katie’s decision to be less fearful about her romance has Tom hoping to find love again too! And that’s not all! Need more pics of the leading man? Head right here!

“Katie’s relationship with Jamie has made Tom take a look at his own relationship history and take stock of his own failures,” a source close to Tom shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tom is bothered that Katie is so happy with someone else. Tom would love to find his own true love, someone he can share the rest of his life with too. At one time, Tom believed Katie was that woman. Now he wonders if he will ever be able to find true love again.” Aww! Poor Tom! With a career like his under his belt it’s hard to imagine he’s struggling to find a date, but that’s not true love.

At the moment, Tom is recovering from a devastating injury while filming Mission: Impossible 6. He broke his ankle in two places while jumping from one London rooftop to another during filming in August. This means production on the film will be delayed by months and Tom has to stay off of his ankle! Talk about the wrong time to have your ex debut their relationship to the world! Perhaps when he heals up, he’ll be able to find support to get through this challenging time!

