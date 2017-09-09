Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes & 11 More Hot Couples Who Tried To Keep Relationships On The DL

Some of the most famous couples are notoriously private, but no matter how hard they tried, they weren’t able to keep their relationships on the DL. Check out 12 celeb duos who tried to be secretive before going public here!

This week, Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx’s relationship was finally exposed when they were photographed holding hands and frolicking on the beach on Sept. 4. Before that, though, they were rumored to be dating for FOUR years! The pair was first linked when they were spotted out together in the fall of 2013, one year after Katie’s divorce from Tom Cruise. For the next several years, they were seen together various times, but always tried to hide from cameras, and even flat-out denied they were dating. They couldn’t stay totally private forever, though!

However, there are some couples who are able to stay on the DL, even after being in long term relationships. Ryan Gosling, 36, and Eva Mendes, 43, are notoriously private. In fact, they’ve never even confirmed the reports that they got secretly married in 2016! The lovebirds met on set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, and except for at that movie’s premiere, they’ve never even walked a red carpet together. Plus, they’ve managed to avoid having their daughters photographed, save for a few occasions when paparazzi caught them unexpectedly. Leighton Meester, 31, and Adam Brody, 37, are also generally very secretive about their marriage and relationship.

Then, there’s couples, like Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, and JAY-Z, 47, and Beyonce, 36, who are very open about their love lives now, but started off by trying very hard to stay on the DL. Click through the gallery above to check out these secret celebrity couples and more!

HollywoodLifers, which of these secret celebrity couples surprised you the most?