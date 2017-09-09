Nikki Reed Stuns In Floral Sheer Dress At First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Well that was fast! Nikki Reed, 29, looked absolutely stunning on July 25, showing off her incredible figure just a little over a month after giving birth!

She’s not pregnant anymore, but Nikki Reed is definitely still glowing. The actress walked the red carpet with husband, Ian Somerhalder, on Sept. 8 at the XQ Super School Live event presented by EIF in Los Angeles.

Nikki, who gave birth to their first daughter, Bodhi, on July 25, looked beautiful in a silk, floral maxi dress and was all smiles at the event in Santa Monica. Of course, her husband Ian, 38, joined her for photos wearing dark brown pants and a white buttoned down shirt with the sleeves rolled up. The couple looked extremely happy.

“The entire time on the carpet they had their eyes and arms all over each other. Nikki was kissing him, rubbing his back and completely devoted to all things him,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “She was looking like she never even went through labor. They went inside the event and stole a few kisses inside to the point where it was a little weird for a school event. And ever since they have either been holding hands, looking at each other. It is a bit excessive, but they are clearly in love.”

This doesn’t come as a surprise at all to us. After the baby arrived, Ian gushed over his wife on Instagram, while she was napping. Posting a photo of Nikki’s cover of Fit Pregnancy and Baby, he wrote, “Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud.”

“You literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it,” he added. “Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us.” Could these two be any more adorable?