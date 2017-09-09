Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Really Having Baby #3 Via Surrogate? She Breaks Her Silence

Wait, what?! After outlets, including HollywoodLife.com, reported Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third baby via surrogate, Kim has finally spoken out on the matter.

Kim Kardashian, 36, wants to set the record straight about this whole surrogate business. While attending Harper’s BAZAAR event celebrating “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” at The Plaza Hotel for New York Fashion Week on the night of Sept. 8, Kim finally broke her silence about the reports she and hubby Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child in January 2018. But sources have been telling outlets, including HollywoodLife.com, that the social media icon isn’t carrying the little bun in her oven (like she did with daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 1) and that she and Yeezey have instead reportedly hired a surrogate. So is this fact or is it fiction? Click here for pics of Kimye’s family.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told E! News exclusively. “So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just… So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.” Well then, that wasn’t really a no or a yes, was it? Ah, but the Kardashians really are the masters of controlling their public narrative. So that could be why she didn’t really give us a straight answer.

Of course, Kim could just be keeping everything about the surrogate on the DL until “we’re ready” for safety reasons. Insiders recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that not only are Kimye expecting a girl, but that the couple have employed round the clock security for the surrogate carrying their second daughter, which Kim says is “for her safety.” “But everyone knows the security is really there keep an eye on the surrogate when Kim can’t,” the source said. “Kim trusts her but she still wants to be sure she’s not taking any risks that could hurt the baby, she wants the security there to have eyes on her at all times.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s response to the stories about her and Kanye having a surrogate?