‘This Is Us’ Season 2: Is Kevin Proposing To Sophie? — New Photo

Looks like there could be a wedding coming on ‘This is Us!’ The team behind the show tweeted out a photo on Saturday morning, teasing what’s to come — and it includes a diamond ring.

“Think maybe I’ll share a little somethin’ somethin’ from yesterday’s work on This is Us with Mr. Justin Hartley. ‘Manny say whaaa?,'” writer Ken Olin tweeted on Saturday. Of course, we have to point out that this isn’t necessarily Kevin proposing.

It’s clear from the photo he’s in Paris, or possibly in front of a Paris backdrop and we know that Kevin’s starring in a new film, alongside Sylvester Stallone. So, could this be a scene? Most likely. We don’t know the storyline in the film yet, but do know that he’ll be playing some sort of father figure to Kevin.

Think maybe I'll share a little somethin' somethin' from yesterday's work on @NBCThisisUs with Mr. @justinhartley. 'Manny say whaaa?' pic.twitter.com/C8YicyRIgX — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) September 9, 2017

“If you imagine that Sylvester Stallone is Kevin’s movie idol, it’s got to come from somewhere,” Milo Ventimiglia told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Maybe that was his dad’s movie idol? Maybe Dad goes through some pretty tough times and always goes back to that underdog story of the first Rocky?”

While Kevin will be working on his recently-reconciled relationship with Sophia (Alexandra Breckenridge) and juggling his new role, his brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is also going through a lot with his own relationship. He and his wife aren’t on the same page about adopting. In the first clip, Randall asks for advice from his mother (Mandy Moore), and she admitted that she was hesitant about adopting, too.

“I said no, but your father was so sure I was tired and I was grieving and he just kept pushing me. He was determined that you were meant to be… meant to be ours,” Rebecca says. “Sometimes in marriage, someone has to be the one to push to make the big moves. Often times in our marriage, yes, it was your father. Our marriage wasn’t perfect, it’s true. But none are. Your father wasn’t perfect either, but he was pretty damn close. As close as they come. He pushed a stranger on me, and that stranger became my child. And that child became my life. He became you.”

This is Us premieres on September 26 at 9 PM ET NBC.