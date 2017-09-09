Did Kelly Clarkson Diss ‘American Idol’? Why She Chose To Judge ‘The Voice’ & Not ABC’s Reboot

Kelly Clarkson shocked fans when she chose to become a judge on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ over the ‘American Idol’ reboot. Is she now dissing the show that made her a star for coming back so soon after it ended?

The minute that ABC announced in early May that they were bringing American Idol back after the show ended it’s 15 season run on Fox in 2016, everyone assumed the perfect judge for the reboot would be the original Idol herself, Kelly Clarkson, 35. Shockingly, a few days later she revealed there was no way she could do that as she had already agreed to become a judge on season 14 of NBC’s singing competition The Voice. She now says AI is returning a little too quickly after only being away from the airwaves for a year. “It’s a little too soon, because I was pregnant with my son when it ended and he’s only 1,” she tells Entertainment Weekly about why she took a pass on judging.

The shooting schedule for Idol also would have taken her on the road for auditions and away from her family, unlike The Voice where everything goes down in L.A. She’s very familiar with the ease of the show’s shooting schedule as her husband Brandon Blackstock, 40, is judge Blake Shelton‘s manager. “I want it to be a great experience for my whole family, and that’s what I have to think about at this point in my life,” the mother of two said. In addition to her three-year-old daughter River Rose and one-year-old son Remington, Kelly and Brandon also raise two of his kids from a previous marriage. Click here for pics of Kelly and her family.

“We’re used to the Voice schedule, we already have to work around it because of our family. We have four children — that can be very taxing with a schedule. It was just a no-brainer for me with The Voice because of that alone,” she revealed. Still, it was bittersweet for her when it was announced that Idol was returning and she was already committed to NBC. “But my thing is, I was kind of bummed too when [Idol] came to me. I hope it’s super successful.”

“Would it have been awesome to come back to the show that started me and help give someone that start? Yes!” The “Love So Soft” singer told the mag. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t do the same thing on The Voice. That’s my goal. I want to have someone on my team, whether they win or not, to have a successful career after being on the show.” Considering her massive success as Idol‘s biggest pop star, we know she’s going have a great eye at finding a contestant talented enough to follow in her footsteps!

HollywoodLifers, are you sad Kelly chose The Voice over Idol? Or do you agree with her that Idol is coming back way to soon after the show’s dramatic farewell?