Katie Holmes Is ‘Madly In Love’ With Jamie Foxx — Her Plans For Marriage & Kids Revealed

Katie Holmes couldn’t be happier that her romance with Jamie Foxx is now public, since she’s ‘madly in love’ with her beau. Does she have marriage and babies on the brain? Here’s our EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Sparks are still flying between Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49. The lovebirds have been romantically linked for over four years, but now they’re finally not hiding their true feelings for each other anymore — especially after their PDA. Katie is head over heels about her new beau, however she won’t be rushing down the aisle anytime soon. “Katie is madly in love with Jamie, but she really has no desire to get married and to have more kids. It’s a case of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.’ There’s so many things Katie loves about Jamie, and vice versa,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Katie loves the freedom of her relationship with Jamie.”

The dynamic duo looked happier than ever while holding hands and frolicking on the beach in Malibu on Sept. 6. Katie and Jamie’s bond continues to strengthen, since they respect each other and share similar values. “They don’t have to be constantly together, and they have a really solid bond of trust between them,” our insider explained. “Katie also loves that Jamie is a private person, and that he’s not all showbiz and fame. Suri adores him too, and he’s great with her. Katie leads such a regular, normal and down to earth kind of life now, and she couldn’t be happier!” The Sleepless stud already has her daughter’s stamp of approval, but what does Tom Cruise, 55, think?

“Tom has known about Katie and Jamie’s secret relationship since the beginning and it has always bothered him that they were hooking up. While Katie and Jamie did their best to keep things a secret from the world, Tom is too well-connected and found out about them shortly after their romance began,” a source close to Tom tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Katie and Tom ended their marriage in 2012, but it wasn’t until last week that fans knew she truly moved on with Jamie. An insider close to the actress tells us that Katie is enjoying living her own life and “she is no longer worried about Tom’s feelings anymore.”

