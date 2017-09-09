Karlie Kloss Vs. Adriana Lima: Supermodels Flaunt Extreme Cleavage During NYFW

The girls were out at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of ICONS party on September 8! Both Karlie Kloss and Adriana Lima wore plunging black dresses — which do you like better?

It was a black-tie affair at the Harper’s Bazaar party! Karlie Kloss walked the black carpet wearing a slinky black dress cut down to her belly button, showing off her incredible figure. It was accessorized with an embellished gold belt, and the 25-year-old model was just one of the stunning models at The Plaza Hotel.

Adriana Lima, 36, may be known for her lingerie but at the ICONS party, she rocked a very plunging, flashy, black gown, showing off her shape as well. It also had daring high slits and was gathered in the middle, putting her svelte physique on display. See more photos of all the celebs at the party here!

It’s clear that black is a theme, once again, at New York Fashion Week — it is New York after all. Accepting the Daily Front Row Fashion Icon of the Decade Award, Kendall Jenner, 21, the winner of this year’s, wore a completely sheer black Dolce & Gabbana dress to the ICONS party; her black underwear was completely visible through it. Her sister Kim Kardashian, also showed off her body, wearing sheer black leggings over simple black underwear paired with a simple black bandeau bra-top to the Daily Front Row Awards.

Ashley Graham, Nicky Hilton, Irina Shayk, Suki Waterhouse, and Elsa Hosk also rocked the sexy black trend. HollywoodLifers, which plunging look do you like better?