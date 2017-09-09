Kanye West Determined To End Epic Beef With JAY-Z After Feud — ‘He Asked For A Face-To-Face’

Will ‘Ye and Jay ever be friends again? If Kanye has something to say about it, absolutely. He’s reportedly reached out to try to bury the hatchet!

Kanye West is hoping for a face-to-face meeting with JAY-Z , TMZ is reporting, as he’s ready to put the past in the past. However, it may not be so easy to resolve. The epic feud, you may remember, began last fall when Kanye, 40, called out JAY, Beyonce and Blue Ivy during his October concert.

“Don’t call me, after the robbery, and say ‘How you feelin?’ You wanna know how I’m feeling? Come by the house,” ‘Ye said on stage during that show. “Bring the kids by the house, like we’re brothers.” Apparently, that was a step too far, and HOV, 47, is still very upset he’d bring his family into it. In retaliation, JAY called out Kanye in “Kill Jay Z,” and Kanye’s team reportedly feel that it wasn’t fair, since Kanye wasn’t exactly in the right state of mind when he initially went on the rant. He was hospitalized shortly after.

In August, JAY-Z admitted that Ye bringing up the family was just too much for him to get over, and that Kanye knows he went too far.

“What really hurt, you can‘t bring my kids, my wife into it. Kanye‘s my little brother, he’s talked about me 100 times, he made a song called ‘Big Brother,’ we’ve gotten past bigger issues,” he told Rap Radar. “But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me, that’s a real, real problem. He knows it’s a problem. He knows that he crossed the line. I know him, he knows. I know he knows, because we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we’ve had many.”

