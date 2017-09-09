Gigi Hadid, Sofia Richie & More On The Runway Of Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

Once again, Jeremy Scott’s epic NYFW party brought out major fashion A-listers like Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss! Known for his colorful, wild looks, Jeremy’s celeb fans rocked the coolest red carpet looks. See our faves here!

New York Fashion Week is in full swing! Tons of stars showed up for Jeremy Scott‘s, 42, New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 8, and of course they came sporting their boldest, most outrageous looks! Gigi Hadid, 22, owned the catwalk in a pink kitschy dress and backwards cap, then returned to showcase a gorgeous bedazzled gown featuring loads of sexy cutouts. Her pal Karlie Kloss, 25, looked absolutely stunning in a stylish, over-sized tee and laced-up, thigh-high boots. As for Sofia Richie, 19, she brought serious swagger to the show in a stunning see-through hooded dress with a frilly skirt! So amazing! We could not get enough of celebs’ super unique and fun outfits — click through the above gallery and let us know your favorites!

Also making an appearance in the show was the always-stunning Stella Maxwell, 27, who turned heads in glittery bra and flowing black-and-white skirt. Jasmine Tookes, 26, also dropped by to make jaws drop in a camo sweater and thigh-high boots! Jeremy’s 2017 Fashion Week show marks two decades of his namesake label, which is beyond impressive! And he celebrated with edgier, sexier looks than ever!

During the designer’s career, he’s gathered a major celeb following too — and that was abundantly clear during Friday’s bash. Let’s not forget, not only does Jeremy frequently dress Miley Cyrus, 24, and Katy Perry, 32, but he also counts Rihanna and Madonna as his loyal fans. “He doesn’t take everything so seriously,” Katy has said of Jeremy. We love how his designs are youthful and fresh — and never EVER boring.

