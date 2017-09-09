Iggy Azalea Barely Covers Her Naked Breasts As She Goes Topless In Racy Selfies

So hot! Iggy Azalea turned up the heat in some new stunning topless selfies! Could she be tempting PARTYNEXTDOOR?! Check them out right here!

Exhausted after a long week? Need a pick-me-up? Iggy Azalea is here for you! The gorgeous rapper just posted a pair of topless selfies that are sure to improve your day! The 27-year-old posed with her arm covering her breasts as her long blonde locks cascaded effortlessly over her ample assets! She even gave the camera a casual pout. So completely sexy! Need more Iggy in your life? Head here for loads more photos!

Could these new snaps be for her rumored new man PARTYNEXTDOOR, 24?! She and the rapper were photographed out getting dinner together on Sept. 5! It was a weekend night at Delilah’s in West Hollywood. And it was reportedly just the two of them. That certainly sounds like a date night to us! If these two aren’t dating, is it too much to ask that they collab on a track soon?!

Considering Iggy’s unguarded approach to her history of plastic surgery, these new racy pics are totally empowering! In 2015, she revealed to Vogue that she’s had some enhancements in recent years. “Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life. I decided I wasn’t into secret-keeping.” So brave! She also spoke with Seventeen about her decision to get a boob job: “I’m not denying it. Denying it is lame. I don’t think you should be ashamed if you made a change to yourself, which is why I’ve spoken about the changes I’ve made, like with my breasts.” Well, if these selfies say anything it’s that she’s owning her choices and looking hotter than ever!

