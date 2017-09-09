Gwen Stefani Cried The First Time She Saw Blake Shelton’s New Music Video For ‘I’ll Name The Dogs’

We were totally blown away by Blake Shelton’s touching and romantic music video for ‘I’ll Name The Dogs’ on Sept. 8. So was Gwen Stefani! She practically melted into a puddle watching it, and a source tells HL that she couldn’t help but cry!

You’d have to be a robot not to get a little emotional watching Blake Shelton’s new music video. The clip for “I’ll Name The Dogs” is all about a big family wedding, and it’s just very sentimental and sweet. However, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani has an even deeper connection to the video since it features her sons and the song is obviously about her. So it makes sense that she couldn’t hold back the waterworks while watching the romantic clip! Click here for pics of Gwen and Blake.

“Gwen cried the first time she saw the finished video,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The combination of the romantic lyrics that Blake sings just just for her, seeing her boys on screen, and the surprise twist of it being an older couple getting married hit her right in the heart. It was so emotional for her in so many ways.” That’s because the video mirrors her own love with Blake to her!

“She and Blake always talk about how they’re going to grow old together, that was the inspiration behind the surprise twist of having the bride and groom be seniors,” said the source. How freakin’ cute! “Between that and seeing her boys onscreen looking so grown up it was impossible for her not to cry. She’s beyond proud of Blake and so honored that he sings such a beautiful song for her, she feels like the luckiest woman in the world right now.” We’re living for this!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gwen’s reaction to the video? Let us know!