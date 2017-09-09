Fired Fox News Anchor Eric Bolling’s Son, 19, Commits Suicide

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. committed suicide on Friday, just hours after his father, a Fox News Channel anchor parted way with the company.

Eric Chase Bolling, Jr., 19, took his life Friday afternoon in Boulder, CO, where he attended the University of Colorado Boulder, TMZ has reported. He died from a drug overdose, TMZ sources claim, adding he was having a hard time and was “emotionally upset” and embarrassed by the stories about his father. His father, Eric Bolling, was let go from Fox News Company the same day after a months-long investigation took place. In August, multiple Huffington Post sources claimed he allegedly sent lewd texts and photos of his genitals to multiple female co-workers.

Fox confirmed in a statement on Friday that The Specialists will be canceled. “Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the network said in a statement, according to our sister publication, Variety. “We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.” He’s worked at Fox News and Fox Business since 2007, co-hosting panel shows The Five and The Specialists, and guest-hosted for Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity.

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son,” a spokesman for Fox News Channel told HollywoodLife.com. “Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

Multiple Fox employees have also tweeted to Eric with their condolences. Sean Hannity wrote, “To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family.” Don Lemon also added, “So awful. My heart goes out to Eric and his family.”

Geraldo Rivera also sent his well wishes to the family in a heartbreaking message. “Guy-wrenching news about #EricBolling 19-year old only son Eric. Erica and I weep for the Bolling family This is horrible, our condolences,” he wrote.

Our thoughts go out to the Bolling family at this time. If you, or anyone you know, is struggling with thoughts of suicide, visit The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or call 1-800 273 8255.