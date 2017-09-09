Lil Scrappy Calls Bambi Benson His ‘Better Half’ & ‘Queen’ On Romantic Date Night

Lil Scrappy feels like a million bucks now that Bambi Benson is back on his arm again, calling her his ‘better half’ during an intimate date night on Sept. 8. The ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars look happier than ever!

Adizia “Bambi” Benson, 31, and Lil Scrappy, 33, are reunited and clearly, it feels so good! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple enjoyed a romantic date night for two on Sept. 8, dressing to impress for the special occasion. Despite their rocky past, they both looked happier than ever together after working out their differences. Taking to Instagram, Lil Scrappy sweetly called The Bam his “other half,” completing his flirty caption with a king and queen emoji. The feelings are obviously mutual, since he re-tweeted her adorable pic. It’s only been a month since the reality star launched a full-blown operation to get back his ex, and luckily things worked out for the best!

Bambi and Scrappy last packed on PDA while hitting the town for a romantic rendezvous on Sept. 1. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star dropped jaws in her sparkling silver thigh-baring dress, completing her sizzling look with chic black pumps! Scrappy looked totally mesmerized by Bambi’s beauty, showing off his chivalrous side while escorting her out of the car. “Scrap looking @adizthebam like I’m never letting you go again,” Bambi captioned the post. Months ago, it seemed like their fairy tale romance was over, especially when they called off their engagement during season seven. Fans have been rooting for the couple ever since he popped the question!

The dynamic duo definitely went through a rough patch when she moved his stuff out, but now it looks like they’re stronger than ever! We previously spoke with Bambi about Lil Scrappy’s over-the-top mission to win her back and it was totally a step in the right direction. “It’s cute, it’s a nice start for him,” Bambi told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in Aug. 2017. However, she wanted to make sure things would be different this time around! “He’s going to have to show a lot more [romantic gestures] going forward,” she admitted. Cheers to this new, exciting chapter for Bambi and Lil Scrappy!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lil Scrappy and Bambi will get married in the future? Tell us, below!