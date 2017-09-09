La La & Carmelo Anthony: Why She’s Not Going Back To ‘The Way Things Were’ Despite Loving Him

Carmelo Anthony may be trying to get wife La La back, but that doesn’t mean she’s going! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY La La doesn’t intend to go back to ‘the way things were’ between them!

Carmelo Anthony, 33, made one hell of a grand gesture when he showed up unexpectedly at estranged wife La La Anthony‘s denim collection launch during New York Fashion Week. While it was indeed a very thoughtful thing to do, it doesn’t mean all is forgiven, or forgotten. Things between the two may be headed in a better direction, but it’s a very slow process. “La La is taking it one day at a time with Carmelo, but there’s a lot of hope for them,” a source close to the 38-year-old fashion designer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s still in love with him and in her heart doesn’t want the marriage to be over. But she’s never going back to the way it was.”

“Before this split things were so one sided, he had all the power,” the insider continued. “Now things have flipped and she’s the one in charge and she’s loving it. As painful as this separation has been for her she’s now saying it’s the best thing that could have happened. It brought all their problems into the light and made Carmelo realize how screwed up his priorities were. He’s putting her first again and proving he’s willing to do anything to hang on to her.” Click here to see pics of stars like La La looking sexy after their splits.

La La filed for separation from her hubby of seven years back in April. The two share 10-year-old son, Kiyan, who they have worked hard to co-parent since the split. As of right now the separation has yet to move to a full on divorce, and we don’t know that it ever will. “Not right now,” La La said of the possibility of a divorce on The Wendy Williams Show back in June. “You know, marriages are touch, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a touch time right now.”

