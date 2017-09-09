Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why ‘It’s The Perfect Time’ For Them To Have A Child Of Their Own

Having kids changes everything and now may be the ‘perfect time’ for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to change! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why the couple should have a baby now.

While rumor has it that Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 41, are expecting their first child together, we just aren’t sure if that’s the truth. There have been signs pointing toward yes and no. But if Gwen is with child, an insider said there couldn’t be a better time for the longtime couple to welcome new life into the world. “It would be a perfect time for Gwen to have Blake be the father of her next child, because her kids currently accept Blake as family,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Gwen wanted it to be fluent and normal with the kids and Blake before she was going to even try to get pregnant and she now feels that Blake is family and her kids love him,” the source continued. “So it would be the perfect time if they got pregnant.” The insider noted that while the couple, who have been together for almost two years now, are definitely trying to get pregnant, they don’t but think the “Hollaback Girl” singer actually has a bun in the oven just yet! However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, as recent photos have shown Gwen looking just a little rounder in certain outfits and also covering up her stomach sometimes. Click here to see pics of Blake with Gwen’s kids.

Another insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Gwen is carrying herself the same way she did back when she was pregnant with her last baby, now 2-year-old son Apollo. If she was pregnant, the source said that Gwen and Blake would also love to have a little girl. After all, with Gwen already being mother to not just Apollo, but also sons Kingston, 11, and Zuma, 9, we’re sure she and her country crooner would love nothing more than to spoil a little princess!

