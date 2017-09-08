Troy Gentry: 5 Things To Know About The Country Singer Tragically Killed In A Helicopter Crash

Troy Gentry, half of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, tragically died in a helicopter crash before a concert in Medford, NJ. The father of two was just 50 years old.

Troy Gentry was just 50 years old when he tragically and suddenly died on September 8, 2017 in a helicopter crash in Medford, NJ. Half of the top-charting country duo Montgomery Gentry, Troy was heading to meet his partner Eddie Montgomery, for this evening’s concert in Medford. While there is little information on how the helicopter went down, it was reported that it crashed at the Flying W Airport and two individuals were killed. The band confirmed Troy’s horrifying passing in a statement, saying, “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey.” Click here to see photos of Troy Gentry.

1. Troy Gentry and Eddie Montgomery founded the trio Early Tymz in 1990, before forming the duo Montgomery Gentry.

Troy, Eddie, and Eddie’s cousin John Michael Montgomery formed the trio Early Tymz, but when John Michael decided to go solo, Eddie and Troy teamed up to create a duo they first called Deuce, but changed the name eventually to Montgomery Gentry. In 1999, they signed with Columbia Records and released their first single “Hillbilly Shoes.” In 2000, they won Vocal Duo of The Year, at the CMAs, which was the first time Brooks & Dunn didn’t win the award in 8 years!

2. Troy originally wanted to go solo.

When John Michael left the trio, Troy briefly went on his own, too. He went on to win the Jim Beam National Talent Contest in 1994, which led him to open for Patty Loveless and Tracy Byrd. While he tried to pursue a solo career, he struggled to get work, which is when he went back to Eddie Montgomery to form Montgomery Gentry.

3. Troy was an avid hunter until he got into trouble with the law for illegally hunting a bear.

In 2004, Troy purchased a black bear named “Cubby” from the Minnesota Wildlife Connection and shot the bear from inside an electrified enclosure. In November 2006, Troy plead guilty to a charge of falsely tagging a bear that was killed in a fenced enclosure. He agreed to pay a $15,000 fine, give up hunting, fishing, and trapping in Minnesota for 5 years, and was forced to give up the stuffed bear and bow used to kill it. Troy took to social media to apologize for his actions.

4. Troy was married and had two daughters.

Troy married Angie McClure in late 1999. They have one daughter together named Kaylee, born in November 2002. He also had another daughter, Taylor. He told Nashville Parent in 2002 after Kaylee was born, ““I’ve grown up. I’m more responsible now. Before children, the social scene was more important to me. Now, I’d rather be home with my family than out all night. Angie and I have date nights, of course. But I travel a lot for work, so I find comfort here at home.”

5. Montgomery Gentry was working to release their ninth studio album in 2017.

The duo have two Certified Gold albums and three Certified Platinum albums. They have five No. 1 singles and an additional 10 of their songs have reached the Top Ten. They announced they were planning on releasing their ninth studio album in 2017 after re-signing with Average Joe Entertainment.

