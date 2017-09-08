‘Game Of Thrones’: New Fan Theory Predicts Where The Night King Is Headed In Season 8

Now that the Night King has destroyed part of the Wall, where is he taking his undead army? This wild ‘Game of Thrones’ fan theory claims that the Night King has his eye on one very particular place in Westeros.

Reddit user twerkmileyyy believes the Night King is heading towards Gods Eye, which is a huge lake at the southeastern edge of the Riverlands. The Isle of Faces sits at the center of Gods Eye. “Maybe he has been trying to reach the Gods Eye for centuries and man has always denied this passage,” the fan writes. “Therefore he has the mentality of removing all obstacles in his way. The Isle of Faces, in the middle of the Gods Eye, is where the pact between man and the COTF [Children of the Forest] happened. The rich history of the COTF can be found here.”

The pact that the Children of the Forest and the First Men signed was what ended centuries of turmoil between them. The Isle of Faces got its name after the Children of the Forest carved a face on every weirwood tree on the island. “Ultimately I think his end goal is to reach the Isles of Faces and use its magical properties to give life to his undead army,” the fan continues. “Eastwatch by the Sea is the closest part of the wall to the Gods Eye. Harrenhal is on the northern shore of the Gods Eye. The writers have dropped hints about the Gods Eye for years and have always discussed the Riverlands with great detail. Also I think this is where Howland Reed makes his appearance in the show. He was the only cited character to be seen on the Isle of Faces, during the tournament of Harrenhal.”

Maybe the Night King isn’t so evil after all. His master plan could be making the undead army living again. One fan really loved the theory and decided to add to it. For those of you still supporting the theory that Bran is the Night King, you’ll be happy about this. “Bran orchestrates everything to bring peace to Westeros,” Reddit user baatezu comment on the theory. “And the only way he can do it is by becoming the Night King, raising an army of undead and marching them to the Gods Eye where he will destroy the ancient COTF magic, and it turns everyone from wights back into fully healthy humans, exactly as they were the moment of their death.” Mind. Blown.

If this is the Night King/Bran’s plan, did he have to be so dramatic about going about it? That’s open to interpretation. Everything will be revealed in Game of Thrones season 8, which will air in 2018 or 2019.

