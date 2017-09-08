Miss America 2018: When & Where To Watch The Annual Competition

The annual Miss America pageant is almost here and HL is answering all of your burning questions! When is it? How do I watch? Where is it? Who are the contestants? — We’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know!

Who will be the next Miss America in 2018? Well, that answer is unknown at the moment, but there’s only one way to find out — You have to tune in THIS Sunday, September 10! Women from all over the globe — 51 to be exact — will compete for the coveted crown in just a few days and we’ve put together your ultimate guide for the best pageant experience! Check out the breakdown below, and be sure to see all 51 contestants in our above gallery!

Where is the pageant behind held and where can I watch? — The Miss America competition will take place inside Boardwalk Hall at Kennedy Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 51 beautiful contestants actually arrived to the venue on Wednesday, September 6. The organization puts on an arrival ceremony ahead of the pageant for the women. If you can’t make it to NJ for the event, don’t worry; ABC will broadcast the pageant LIVE on Sunday at 9 PM!

In case you weren’t informed, there will be someone missing from this year’s pageant — Miss Puerto Rico. According to the Miss America organization, Miss Puerto Rico was never crowded due to the lack of contestants in the pageant.

Who’s hosting and judging? — Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, 46, will return as this year’s pageant host, which will mark his ninth time landing the gig. Sage Steele, 44, an ESPN host and commentator, will serve as his co-host for the second year in a row. As for the judges? — Grammy nominated singer, Jordin Sparks, 27, model and actress Molly Sims, 44, People magazine and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle, and country singer Thomas Rhett, 27, will all serve as judges.

The reigning Miss America, Savvy Shields, 22, of Arkansas, will crown the new contestant who will carry on the title. She also attended the arrival ceremony and will be on hand for each and every event this week! And, Savvy even gave the 51 contestants some advice ahead of competition. Watch her sweet video, below!

HL EXCLUSIVELY sat down with Savvy last year, where she shared her plans to encourage young teens to adopt healthy eating habits. Check out the full interview, here!

