Spoiler Alert: Here’s What Happened In The Original ‘IT’ Adaptation & Book

While we’re not sure if the new version of ‘IT’ will follow the original Stephen King novel or the 1990s mini-series, but in case you just have to know — here’s how those ended. Warning: spoilers ahead.

In 1986, Stephen King released IT, a horror novel that redefined coulrophobia. The book follows a group of seven children who are tortured by it, a creature that uses phobias of their victims to hunt its prey. In order to lure in kids, it mostly appears as a clown. The book takes place in both 1957 and in 1985 — the seven friends, AKA, the Losers’ Club, were traumatized as kids by Pennywise, but 27 years later, they work to destroy it.

However, when they take on it as adults, it’s no longer a clown, but actually a spider-like creature who Stephen King describes as “the deadlights.” Together, in both the novel and the mini-series starring Tim Curry, the group vows that if Pennywise does return ever, no matter what, they’ll come back to fight it once again.

“I think the way we approached it was that this was a new take on it and I think for my part I am going to do two very different things,” Bill Skarsgård, who portrays Pennywise in the new film, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the LA premiere. “I am going to do my interpretation and my performance of Pennywise and also with (director) Andy [Muschietti] and him designing the look was a completely different new look and take on it. I do think that it is so different that you can be into both things then having them interfere. So we are not and even in casting me in this role, we weren’t trying to do a middle aged Pennywise that Tim Curry did so well, we are doing something different!”

