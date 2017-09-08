We now have more insight into the final moments of country crooner Troy Gentry’s life, and it is truly horrifying. New dispatch audio reveals that Troy’s helicopter was hovering for several minutes before an emergency landing became a deadly crash.

This story just keeps getting more devastating. The world learned that country singer Troy Gentry, 50, was killed on Sept. 8 as the result of a horrible helicopter crash. However, more details have emerged throughout the day, and an emergency call obtained by The Blast shows what his final moments were like. The call reveals that the copter had been hovering for several minutes after suffering “mechanical issues.” The pilot was “waiting for the fire department arrive before they attempt to land,” but while they were still waiting one of the officials on the phone confirmed that the aircraft had crashed. Scroll down to listen to the disturbing call.

Chief Richard J. Meder of the Medford Township Police tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they were unable to get to the chopper to help Troy and the pilot in time. “We were dispatched to the Flying W Airport along with Lumberton Fire and EMS at 12:40 pm this afternoon on a call of an aircraft in distress,” he began. “Shortly after we arrived, the helicopter crashed just short of the runway. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital and the pilot was pronounced deceased at the scene. The FAA has sent investigators to the scene and will conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. The passenger involved was positively identified as Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry. They were in New Jersey where they were scheduled to perform later tonight .”

“Our hearts and prayers are with their friends and families during this tragic time,” said the chief. We’re heartbroken over this tragic accident as well, and our thoughts are with Troy’s family at this time. Click here to see pics of the country crooner.

