Troy Gentry Dead: Country Singer Dies In Tragic Helicopter Crash At 50 Years Old

This is absolutely tragic. Troy Gentry, one half of country duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a devastating helicopter crash in Medford, NJ on Sept. 8. He was only 50 years old.

Troy Gentry, of Montgomery Gentry, was traveling via helicopter to his concert in Medford, New Jersey on Sept. 8 when the aircraft crashed, killing the 50-year-old and one other passenger, the band confirmed on Twitter. The crash occurred around noon at the Flying W Airport in Medford. Troy’s bandmate, Eddie Montgomery, was not on-board the copter, and the identity of the other victim has yet to be revealed. The Montgomery Gentry concert was cancelled in the aftermath of the crash, even before it was reported that Troy was a victim.

Here is the full statement posted to the band’s social media page: “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00 pm today in Medford, New Jersey. The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old. Details of the crash were unknown. Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”

Montgomery Gentry formed in the 1990s and is best known for their hit “My Town,” although they’ve had a number of songs hit the charts in the years since they’ve been a duo. Troy married his wife, Angie McClure, in 1999 and they have one daughter together, Kaylee, who is 14 years old. He also has an older daughter named Taylor from a previous marriage. Just hours before the tragic crash, Montgomery Gentry took to Twitter to share their excitement over the upcoming Jersey show, writing, “Heading to Medford, New Jersey to play tomorrow! Ya looking forward to the show? WE ARE!”

This is absolutely heartbreaking for Troy’s family, and of course, his bandmate, Eddie, who tragically lost his 19-year-old son, Hunter Montgomery, in 2015. The teenager sustained life-threatening injuries in an accident, and died a week later on Sept. 27 of that year. Montgomery Gentry also had plans to release their ninth studio album this year. It’s unclear how much of the record they had done at the time of Troy’s tragic and unexpected death.

