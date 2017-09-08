T.I. Woos Tiny With Romantic Trip To Beverly Hills Filled With Massages, Roses, Champagne & More

Rico suave! T.I. is pulling out the stops to impress his longtime love Tiny, wooing her with a trip to Beverly Hills and more. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on his gifts, including massages, roses and champagne!

T.I., 36, loves to treat his lady to the finer things! The “Whatever You Like” rapper is going the extra mile to keep his estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, happy by spoiling her to the max on their romantic date nights. TIP is wining and dining his longtime love and doing whatever it takes to make her smile. “T.I. surprised Tiny while they were in LA with a night at the Bel Air hotel, just the two of them,” a friend of the Xscape singer’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He rented the presidential suite so they had their own private pool. They had couples massages and dinner on their private terrace. He filled the room with red roses and had her favorite Ace Of Spades champagne waiting for her.”

“Their kids were all in on the surprise, they helped look after baby Heiress so Tiny and T.I. could have a night all to themselves,” our insider revealed. “Tiny is still on cloud nine about it. She says they hardly slept, it was non-stop romance all night. The fact that TIP went though so much trouble to surprise her means a lot to her. And it cost a fortune, the bill was more than ten grand.” Tiny has been dressing to impress more than ever lately, and fans are wondering if she’s tempting TIP after putting in serious work with her celebrity trainer. The reality star partied with Blac Chyna, 29, on Sept. 2, while clad in a skin-tight bodysuit which put her curves on full display!

Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. in Dec. 2016, but the pair has since sparked rumors of a reconciliation on multiple occasions. He shared the sweetest message to ring in her 42nd birthday and they even packed on the PDA while vacationing in St. Lucia this July. As we previously reported, Tiny is coming into her own! “She told him what was up and then went out and had fun with her friends. She’s still in love with TIP but she’s not letting him call all the shots anymore, she’s feeling her power and independence and loving it.”

