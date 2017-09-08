Could Taylor Swift Win An Oscar For Her Song With Zayn Malik?

Attention, Swifties! Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s iconic duet ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ is reportedly about to get an ‘Oscar push’ from the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ distributor. So will Tay get an Academy Award? Here’s what it all means!

EGOT alert! Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik‘s song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from the movie Fifty Shades Darker will “receive a full-fledged awards push from Universal [Pictures],” sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Universal is the distributor of the film, so it’s up to them to “[lay] the groundwork for a campaign” to get Taylor a Best Original Song nomination, according to the Sept. 7 report. “Universal is fully supportive of the song’s campaign for awards of merit consideration,” a studio spokesperson told the site. So exciting!

Universal’s campaign also involves Tay’s collaborators on the song (Zayn and writers Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew) and if they lock down the nom, we wouldn’t be surprised if the crew won big at the show! Of course, we’d love nothing more than a performance of the song during the huge night.

While some question whether the Academy would approve a song based on a Fifty Shades film, you’ll remember that The Weeknd‘s “Earned It” from the original movie received a Best Original Song nomination! We’ll see if history repeats itself and Taylor gets one, too. It’ll put her that much closer to EGOTing, since she’s already picked up an Emmy Award for “AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience.” And did we mention she has 10 Grammys? She’ll be more than halfway there if she snags that Oscar!

