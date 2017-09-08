XQ Super School Live: Watch Kelly Clarkson & More Perform On The Huge Telecast

Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson and more will be appearing and performing on the ‘XQ Super School Live’ telecast, and we’re making sure you don’t miss a moment. Watch the free live stream here!

Happy back to school time! The Entertainment Industry Foundation Presents: XQ Super School Live telecast is happening in Los Angeles today, Sept. 8, and you can watch the free YouTube live stream above. Red carpet coverage (hosted by Dytto and Jorge Diaz) starts at 6:30 PM EST, and the show, which will see celebs, educators and students come together to “rethink the formula for education,” officially starts at 8:00 PM EST.

With Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miranda Cosgrove, Eva Longoria, Tom Hanks, Maren Morris and more set to appear and perform at the huge education-focused event, you’ll want to tune in on time! The hour-long telecast will also air on NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox.

Jordan Fisher and Hunter Hayes will be making appearances of the musical variety, along with Kelly Clarkson, who’s expected to sing one of her new songs! Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Silk Road Ensemble, Yo-Yo Ma, MC Hammer, Jon Boogz and Sheila E are also set to perform. Can’t wait!

What’s the future for high schools? Join us and some of the biggest stars as we #RethinkHighSchool during the #XQLive TV event on Sep 8. pic.twitter.com/uucHow2jaD — XQ America (@XQAmerica) August 3, 2017

Who inspired you to love learning? Be sure to check out the XQ Super School Live Show! Sept 8th at 8pm ET on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC pic.twitter.com/ocpZipqTbV — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) September 7, 2017

“In September 2015, XQ: The Super School Project launched an open call to rethink and design the next American high school,” read an official press release. “Thousands of communities across the country have since come together to reimagine high school education. “EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live” will highlight the incredible progress of this fast-growing movement, challenge the public to build upon it, and provide viewers with insight into how to spark this transformation within their communities.”

