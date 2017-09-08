Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Keep Close While Front Row At NYFW After Lunch Date PDA

Okay, WHAT is going on here?! Despite a 15 year age difference, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie sat together at NYFW on Sept. 7…just hours after they packed on the PDA on a lunch date!

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, have been inseparable in NYC over the last two days! They kept their time together going while attending the Kith Sport Show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, where they sat next to each other in the front row. Although cameras didn’t catch them interacting physically, Scott seemed very invested in what Sofia was showing him on her phone at one point. Plus, this outing came just hours after they were photographed with their arms around each other at lunch in the West Village! Could this relationship be more than platonic!?

On Sept. 6, the pair also spent time together, and Scott shared videos and photos of them playing ping pong in a large apartment with a group of friends. This isn’t the first time they’ve been linked, either — back in May, they were photographed packing on major PDA on a yacht in France. At the time, though, Sofia took to Twitter to viciously deny rumors that they might be dating. “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homes #relax,” she wrote. Hmm..it certainly looks like more than that, though!

Interestingly, Sofia is good friends with Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 20, the sisters of Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38. This whole story heats up even more, though — earlier this summer, Sofia was spotted hanging out with Kourtney’s new beau, Younes Bendjima, 24. Oh, AND, she briefly dated Justin Bieber, 23, who also had a fling with Kourtney. Clearly, Kourtney and Sofia have the same taste in men!

