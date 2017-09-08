Skylar Stecker Reveals Acting Plans After ‘Austin & Ally’ & Teases New Music

Rising superstar Skylar Stecker takes us behind the inspiration for her hit ‘Only Want You,’ shares her collaboration wishlist (hint: Beyonce is at the top), and tells us when we can expect more new songs in this exclusive interview!

Skylar Stecker is the youngest artist to sign to Cherrytree Records, which fans of Lady Gaga and Ellie Goulding will recognize as the birthplace of some of the best hits ever. Now, Skylar’s infectious single “Only Want You” recently hit #1 on the Billboard dance chart, and it’s been on our rotation all summer, too!

Below, we talk to the talented singer/songwriter about the track’s inspiration, her plans to release more music, her dream tour mates and what it would take to get her in front of a TV camera again. Click through the gallery to see pics from Skylar’s visit to the HollywoodLife.com offices.

Let’s get right into it. What’s the inspiration behind “Only Want You?”

It’s about being a relationship with somebody and you have these expectations about who you want them to be, then they go and do something [silly] and it’s like, ‘Come on, I only want you!’ I’ve been in that situation.

Ah. Is the song about anyone in particular, then?

Well, 90% of my songs are about relationships, and I’ve actually never been in a relationship, so it’s kind of funny. But I can imagine what I’d do, so I connect the dots there. I’ve been in relationships with friends where I’m like, I know you can be this person, so don’t do these dumb little things! I’ve been there…just not with guys.

Okay, if you’re listening, Skylar is single…

[Laughs] Yeah, single, and maybe in 20 years, ready to mingle.

Do you have another album or more music coming?

I’ve written and recorded over 40 songs in the past year, so there’s a lot of new material coming! Hopefully a new single soon, then an album.

How about a tour?

I would love to do more shows. I’ve done a bunch of summer dates, which has been amazing. Summer went by so fast, and then it’s the holidays and Christmas shows! I’d love to do a tour once the album comes out.

Who would you love to go out on tour with?

Bruno Mars or Beyonce would be the dream.

What about your dream collaboration?

Same answer! Or Alicia Keys.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

“Only Want You” or “How Did We.” It’s hard, it depends on my mood!

You were on a few episodes of Austin & Ally, which is awesome. Do you want to do more acting?

Music is my number one no matter what, but I’d definitely do acting again if the role felt right for me! I’m also a vegan and I love cooking, so it’d be cool to do a vegan cooking show or something.

What’s your go-to activity in your free time?

Netflix for sure. Law & Order and Grey’s Anatomy. I’m on the 10th season and I’ve only been watching it for 2 months!

Impressive. Finally, what are your fall plans?

I think fall is when the next single will come out!

