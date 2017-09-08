Savvy Shields Gives Important Advice To The Next Miss America: ‘Take A Breath & Cherish It’

Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields chatted with HollywoodLife on our podcast and gave some expert advice to the 2018 winner. Listen here!

Miss America 2018 is about to be crowned on September 10, and 2017 winner Savvy Shields, 22, is savoring every last moment of her reign. Savvy spoke to HollywoodLife.com on our podcast (listen HERE!) and dished about everything Miss America, from her work with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, to how she’s going to feel watching the 2018 pageant. With a year wearing the crown under her belt, Savvy doled out some sage advice for the next Miss America:

“My goodness, [my advice] is to take a breath,” Savvy told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview on our podcast. “I think more than anything, it’s very tempting in the social media world to take pictures of everything and then move on. This job is one of the most fast paced jobs that I’ve seen. You don’t ever really stop, nor is there a moment where you can stop and say, ‘All right, now process, you are Miss America.’ You just wake up seven months later and you’re like, ‘What have I been doing?’

“Then you just realize it all of a sudden. It’s something to where I would say take a breath. It’s gonna be all right. Remember it, cherish it, because it seems a little daunting at first, but you get the hang of it. Everyone has — 100 women before us have — and it’s something that you’ll cherish for the rest of your life.”

That’s such good advice! If there’s one thing that the next Miss America should do, it’s listen to their predecessor! She knows a thing or two about what it takes to wear the crown, and she’s done it so well. There’s only good things in the future for Savvy — we know it! Take a look at the 51 incredible contestants for Miss America, and see which woman could be following in Savvy’s footsteps.

Miss America Finals will air on Sunday, 9 PM live on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see a new Miss America crowned? Let us know!