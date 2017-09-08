Sasha Pieterse Gushes Over The Sweet Advice She Got From ‘PLL’ Co-Stars After Joining ‘DWTS’

Sasha Pieterse isn’t the only ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star to hit the ballroom on ‘DWTS.’ We talked EXCLUSIVELY with the starlet about joining the show and learned what her co-stars had to say about the ‘DWTS’ journey!

Sasha Pieterse, 21, who played our beloved Alison DiLaurentis on Pretty Little Liars, is following in the footsteps of her PLL co-stars Brant Daugherty, 32, and Janel Parrish, 28, who have been on DWTS in the past. HollywoodLife.com asked Sasha if she’s gotten any advice from them about anything Dancing With the Stars. “They were really excited for me, and honestly everyone’s had a good experience,” Sasha told us at Planet Hollywood in New York City on Sept. 6. “Basically, what they’ve said is enjoy the moment. Enjoy every rehearsal. Every dance. And so that’s what I plan to do.”

The new season, the show’s 25th, premieres on Sept. 18, so Sasha and partner Gleb Savchenko, 33, are hard at work in rehearsals. Sasha revealed that rehearsals having been “really good” so far. Gleb also noted that Sasha has a connection to the ballroom! “She’s got a great sense of rhythm,” Gleb said. “Her parents are professional ballroom dancers, so that’s in her blood. She’s been awesome. She works really, really hard. I feel like if you’re talented in something, you’re talented in everything, so Sasha is talented.”

Sasha admitted that the only struggle she’s having is overthinking the choreography. “I always get stuck on the tiny things,” Sasha said. “Like, I love the movement and that kind of thing. I love that. I’m doing decent with that but every now and then I get stuck on something stupid and little.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. We can’t wait to see which of Sasha’s PLL co-stars show up to support The A-Team! We all know the PLL family game is strong!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sasha will win Dancing With the Stars? Let us know!