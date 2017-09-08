Robert Pattinson Proudly Rocks Skintight Shirt & Pink Pants To Support Gender Fluidity — See Pic

This is awesome. Robert Pattinson embraced gender fluidity in fashion for the latest cover of ‘W’ magazine, and we’re obsessed with his femme-friendly style.

Robert Pattinson, 31, isn’t afraid to try something different. For his latest cover of W magazine, Robert is wearing a skin tight orange turtleneck which is tucked into fluorescent pink bottoms. The cover reads, “Freedom of Choice, Embrace Fashion’s Daring Fluidity.” Rob looks very glam in his stylish outfit, especially with his sexy signature hair spiked up and a scruffy beard. He wasn’t the only actor to participate in the shoot, either. Jared Leto, James Corden and Pharrell embraced feminine fashion for their own covers, while actresses Saoirse Ronan and Tilda Swinton went for a more masculine vibe. All stars look incredible, proving that fashion is not just for one sex or the other.

Inside the mag, Rob opened up about his new film, Good Time, which is receiving insane amounts of critical acclaim. “There was no script,” Robert revealed in his interview. “I think it was just the kind of nexus of an idea. The original idea was incredibly different to what it actually ended up being. It kept developing. I mean, even when we did reshoots, we added in new characters. It was very, very a kind of organic process.” Rob also shared that the movie was filmed entirely in New York City, which worried him at first because of how recognizable he is. “And I just thought it’s going to ruin the whole thing if it just feels like a movie, because the Safdie’s style, it’s all really long-lens and really far away,” Rob explained. “And so I basically was just trying to think, okay, how can you change yourself so people never recognize you once the entire time. And there wasn’t a single cell phone picture the entire shoot, which was crazy.”

