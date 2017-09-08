Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It’s New York Fashion Week, so of course, there are tons of celebs out and about, looking amazing! Combined with film festivals in Toronto and Venice and you’ll get the best dressed of the week. See pics of our top stars below!

Rihanna was absolutely radiant in yellow for her Fenty Beauty launch party on Sept. 7 in Brooklyn. She wore Chopard’s High Jewelry Collection, a custom Oscar de la Renta outfit and Y/Project sandals. She was literally glowing! We are obsessed with her entire beauty collection, which took two years to make, and is cruelty-free. Kim Kardashian has been seriously turning heads at New York Fashion Week. She wore a skin tight black latex dress to Tom Ford‘s show on Sept. 6. Cindy Crawford was stunning in a floor-length sequin gown at Tom Ford. The show and party was seriously amazing — Karlie Kloss hit the party in a super sexy black dress with a high leg slit, showing off her mile-long stems.

Jennifer Lawrence has been promoting her movie Mother! and she’s been wearing the most amazing outfits. First, she wore a ballgown with a sheer top, showing off her cleavage in a tasteful way. Then, she wore a stunning fishnet gown that may have been her very best outfit of all time. She’s been touring Europe and looking perfect every step of the way. Back in New York, Gigi Hadid has been strutting down runways. She’s also been strutting down the streets in some cool outfits. We loved her hot pink jumpsuit that she rocked on Sept. 7. It was very robe/pajama inspired, and it looked so comfortable, yet chic at the same time. Amal Clooney was lovely in lavender at the Venice Film Festival.

HollywoodLifers, was Rihanna the best dressed star of the week?