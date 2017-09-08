Kaia Gerber, Adriana Lima & More Rock Leggy Minis At NYFW Book Party: Vote For Your Fave

It’s hot in NYC, but the stars at New York Fashion Week are looking cool! Stars like Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner & more hit a NYFW book launch party wearing impossibly leggy outfits. See the best looks!

It’s currently New York Fashion Week, and you know what that means — celebrities rolling out their most stylish and adventurous looks! All week, we’ve seen stars dressed to the nines for various runway shows and afterparties. And while some creative looks fall flat, their outfits are mostly winners. This year, the Spring/Summer 2018 NYFW is all about the minidress and short-shorts. When you’ve got practically flawless legs, then why not show them off in the hot New York City sun?

That’s why tons of stars showed up to a party on September 7 hosted by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott to celebrate the launch of their self-titled new book. Models like Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and more came out to support the legendary photographers who they’ve surely worked with. Other big name celebrities, like Kim Kardashian, came out too! The one thing they all had in common (besides, you know, being fabulous friends)? Their micro mini outfits!

Kaia looked gorgeous in an all-leather romper and matching biker cap. The romper was incredibly short, showing off her toned legs. She’s the spitting image of mom Cindy Crawford, isn’t she? Adriana Lima was positively angelic in a black velvet, asymmetrical minidress. The interesting getup was old Hollywood on one side with a sweetheart neckline and no sleeve. The other side was futuristic cool, featuring a long, chain metal sleeve. How cool! Be sure to check out our gallery to see more of the mini looks from Mert & Marcus’ party, and other NYFW faves. And vote for the best book party look above!

