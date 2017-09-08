Kelsey & Camille Grammer’s Gorgeous Daughter Mason, 15, Hits The NYFW Runway

Just like mom! Mason Grammer made a splash at NYFW on Sept. 7, where she walked the catwalk for Malan Breton in a stunning ball gown! Her mother, Camille, a model herself, gushed over Mason’s big moment!

Welcome BACK to New York Fashion Week, Mason Grammer! The stunning daughter of exes, model, Camille, 49, and actor, Kelsey Grammer, 62, strut her stuff on Sept. 7, when she hit the runway for Malan Breton. She was a vision in a teal, off-the-shoulder pattered ball gown during the spring/summer 2018 show. And, no one was more proud than her mother! “Mason I’m so proud of you my angel… @mason.grammer so happy you had a great time. Love you so much,” she wrote next to two photos of Mason, 15, on the runway. See the full images of Mason’s NYFW looks, below!

While many have thought this was Mason’s NYFW debut, especially since she is only 15, the model has actually hit the runway multiple times before this. The beautiful blonde made five past appearances at NYFW before this week’s shows. And, Wednesday’s show marked her second time walking for Malan Breton. Mason hit the runway last February for the designer’s fall/winter 2017 fashion show.

The young model raved about her runway experience during a NYFW party on Sept. 6. “It always feels like the first time, it’s just an amazing experience,” Mason gushed to Page Six at Bella Magazine’s NYFW kickoff party at the Attic Rooftop Lounge. The site also spoke with her mother at the party, who revealed the amazing reason she allows her daughter to work Fashion Week — Mason’s good grades! “I am so proud, she’s a good person, she’s a good girl, in school she’s getting all A’s right now,” Camille explained. “She’ been acing every test and we want to reward her with something that she loves and I think it helps her with her self-confidence.” Aw!

As for her modeling future? — Mason and Camille aren’t taking things too seriously. While Mason’s modeling career is very important to her, Camille said they don’t really have any expectations… “we’re just going with it,” she said. “Just seeing where the road takes us,” Mason added. And, although she’s just 15-years-old, Mason has a very good head on her shoulders. “With school, I’ll try to stay on top of it and do the best that I can, ’cause I feel school comes first before any of this,” Mason admitted. “It’s more fun right now and we’ll [see] if anything comes of it, but school is my number one priority.”

