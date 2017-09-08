Kylie Jenner Morphs Into A ‘Monster’ When She’s ‘Hangry’ — Watch Her Lose It Over Food

Okay, so all of us get a little bratty when we’re hungry, right? Kylie Jenner is no different — watch as she nearly throws a fit at the dinner table when she finds out she can’t eat anything being served!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is a hungry “monster” in this new clip from the Sept. 10 episode of Life of Kylie, and we can relate. Watch her totally lose it during a dinner with Kris Jenner, 61, and her crew after a long day of traveling to Peru for a charity trip!

“We didn’t eat the whole day,” Kylizzle’s friend Jordyn Woods, 19, explains in a confessional, “And when Kylie doesn’t eat the whole day, she’s not Kylie. She’s…a monster.” Hey, hangriness is a very real thing and we’ve all been there!

Kylie simply isn’t here for the fancy dinner, and asks her mom for a menu change. “I just need some f*cking spaghetti,” she says, warily eyeing the cheese dip and alpaca heart on the table in front of her, “Mom, I’m really hungry, you know? I just don’t think that this is gonna like, really fill me up.” Considering Kylie is at a fancy Michelin restaurant dinner, she does come off as a little bit ungrateful, especially when she brings up how the last thing she ate was chips and guac…on the private jet.

Still, Kylie’s friends are in the same boat. “When you’re hungry you don’t f*cking want that, you know?” Kylie’s assistant Victoria Villarroel says, sympathizing, “What is all this? Plates of just rocks and a little fish in the top.”

You can watch the clip above, and tune in to Life of Kylie Sunday at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you get hangry? Or do you think Kylie was acting like a total brat?