Here’s Why Kim Kardashian Dyed Her Real Hair Platinum For NYFW

Kim Kardashian was MIA for about a week, and then made a big splash with icy blonde hair at New York Fashion Week. See why she made the dramatic change here!

Kim Kardashian is known for tricking us with wigs, but her new platinum hair is really her hair! Kim wrote on her app and website on Sept. 8, “I’ve been talking about going blond again for a long time, and I’m so happy I did! I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it’s my real hair. My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white color.”

Kim has gone platinum in the past, and had the itch to do it again! “We had wanted to do this for a while. Chris felt it would a great transition from the super long, sleek hair we started doing last year in Paris. We wanted a whole new vibe and the silver tone is such an iconic look — the modern version of platinum blond.”

It’s not easy bringing a natural brunette to this platinum color! Kim broke it down: “When we started the process, I was so scared that my hair would get ruined. It took about 12 hours for the first round of dyeing my hair — we definitely took our time with it so it wouldn’t get damaged. The last time I went platinum, a few years back, I dyed it in one sitting and never gave it the proper time, so this time I sat there 12 hours straight. Then, we did another 5-hour session. In the end, SO worth it.“

Kim says, “I had to spend a week with yellow hair, just Olaplexing it and conditioning it every day, until we toned it and got it to lift to this amazing white-silver color. I’m so happy with it and want to keep it a while!”

