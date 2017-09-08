Kim Kardashian Reveals Ultra-Toned Abs & Tan Skin In Super Sexy Cutout Dress — See Pic

Once again, Kim Kardashian is taking NYFW by storm! This time, she stepped out in a wild little black dress, which featured cutouts that allowed her to flaunt major abs. What do you think of her look?

Kim Kardashian, 36, takes time to carefully plan out her Fashion Week looks, and this one from her night out in New York City on Sept. 7 may be her sexiest yet! The reality star wore a knee-length, little black dress, which featured a thigh-high slit and major cutouts throughout her mid-section. The carefully-placed fabric covered up her breasts, but the low-cut top style still put a lot of cleavage on display, and Kim’s toned tummy peeked out through the cutouts. Stunning!

To go with the look, she wore her brand new silver hair in a purposefully-wet style, and opted for bronze eyeshadow surrounded by dark liner and mascara. She must’ve gotten a spray tan recently, too, because her skin was absolutely glowing! The 36-year-old was attending the launch of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott’s new book, which she’s actually featured in (naked, of course). Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, 61, accompanied her to the party, while her sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, was also in attendance.

It’s quite an exciting time for Kim, as it was just revealed earlier this week that the surrogate carrying her and Kanye West’s third child, reportedly a baby girl, is due in January. Unfortunately, Kim was not able to get pregnant herself, as her medical condition, placenta accreta, could’ve become life-threatening if she tried to have another baby. Luckily, she and Kanye will still be able to expand their family and give North, 4, and Saint, 1, another little sibling!

