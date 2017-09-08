Kendall Jenner Shows Off Endless Legs In Glam High-Low Gown At The Fashion Media Awards

Legs for days! Kendall Jenner completely slayed at the ‘Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards, wearing a glamorous black gown on Sept. 8. No wonder the model was named the ‘Fashion Icon of the Decade!’

Dressed in a breathtaking high-low gown, Kendall Jenner, 21, turned heads while strutting her stuff at The Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 8. The model, who was awarded with the “Fashion Icon of the Decade” award, looked absolutely stunning as usual, but there was just something about her glamorous style that made her stand out even MORE during her big night. Kendall can seriously do no wrong when it comes to fashion. And her sexy lace-up heels? Totally wow-worthy! Click here to see pics of Kendall Jenner’s sexiest looks ever.

Kendall captured everyone’s attention when she sashayed in the room, showing off her long legs as she posed for photos. The gown featured an off-the-shoulder design and complimented her gorgeous figure, thanks to its skin-tight bodice and flowing fabric. She was truly a vision with her tousled up ‘do and statement necklace, opting for a bold makeup look for the evening. Kendall wowed with her crimson lip hue and glowing shadows, so fans couldn’t keep their eyes off of her! The KUWTK star oozed confidence while striking a pose, serving up major fierceness at the star-studded event.

Kendall definitely dressed the part for the annual Fashion Week event. After all, the model received one of the biggest honors of the night when she was presented with the “Fashion Icon of the Decade” award. And while some were quick to criticize, as the award implies Kendall’s been a fashion icon since she was 11 years old, there’s no question that tonight she looked BEYOND iconic. Explaining why they chose to give the prestigious award to Kendall, The Daily Front Row released an official statement to the Huffington Post.

“We’re living in a digital decade and Kendall is the ultimate style influencer. [The] digital generation more than ever turns to social media to learn what’s next and Kendall has 83 million devoted Instagram followers, many of whom emulate her style,” the publication wrote. “Kendall has also captured the hearts of the leading fashion magazines, photographers, and brands. A fashion icon is someone who influences the look of a generation and Kendall has been making a huge impact on their style. It’s noteworthy that fashion bible Vogue has called her the breakout model of her generation and put her on the cover of their September issue in 2016.” So there you have it!

Kendall was also featured on the cover of the magazine’s Media Issue, which was released on Sept. 5. She was photographed next to the legendary photographer, Mario Testino, 62. The two “Forces of Fashion” were honored separately during Friday’s event as Mario won the”Creative Director of the Year” award. Congrats to both honorees!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you a fan of Kendall’s gorgeous look? Do you think she’s worthy of the Fashion Icon of the Decade award?