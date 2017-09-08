Jon Dorenbos: NFL & AGT Star Needs Life-Saving Heart Surgery ASAP — Fans Send Prayers

Jon Dorenbos spent 11 years with the Eagles before they traded him to the Titans in August 2017. While that may have been emotional for the NFL star, the trade may have just saved his life. After a physical, doctors discovered a ‘serious’ heart condition.

Jon Dorenbos, 37, will undergo open heart surgery immediately, after doctors discovered that the NFL long snapper had an aortic aneurysm. The condition — which Saints coach, Sean Payton categorized as serious — occurs when the aorta, the main blood vessel in the heart, enlarges, causing abnormal blood flow throughout the body, as well as a slew of other possible issues. Doctors discovered the heart condition when Dorenbos underwent a routine physical needed for his new team. As mentioned above, the 2x Pro Bowler was traded to the Tennessee Titans after playing with the Philadelphia Eagles since 2006.

Payton — who released the news — credited Saints physician Dr. John Amoss, for discovering the condition and “basically saved his life with his findings.” Dorenbos will require open heart surgery “pretty quickly.” He will be placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list, the Saints announced. Dorenbos’ heart condition may signal the end of his NFL career entirely. However, that is unclear at this time.

The Eagles/Titans trade [for a 2019 seventh-round pick] may be rescinded, according to ESPN, who reported that the Saints will bring in long snappers for auditions Friday, September 8 before their upcoming opener. The Saints will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, September 11.

Payton announcing the news on Jon Dorenbos #Saints pic.twitter.com/S9AwQTLMBJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 8, 2017

Dorenbos was signed by the Buffalo Bills in 2003, as an un-drafted free agent. He was only with the Bills for two years, until he moved on to the Titans in 2005. He began his 11-year stint with the Eagles in 2006. On august 28, 2017, he was traded to the Saints. However, his future remains in limbo.

The NFL veteran also shot to fame after his astonishing remarkable magician acts on NBC ‘s America’s Got Talent in 2016. The judges were so impressed with his talents, that Dorenbos actually became a finalist in 2016.

Whether this marks the end of his career or not, we’re just glad his condition was detected to he can receive the best care to be come healthy again. Our thoughts are with Dorenbos, as well as his family and friends during this difficult time.

