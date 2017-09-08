John Mayer Is ‘Losing His Sh*t’ After Nicki Minaj Epically Responds To His Sexy Twitter Flirting

We are literally DYING over the romantic interaction Nicki Minaj and John Mayer shared over Twitter on Sept. 8. You’ll never believe what Nicki said to John that has him ‘losing his sh*t’ after admitting that he thinks about her all day. Click to see the tweets!

We’re LIVING for this! Nicki Minaj, 34, and John Mayer, 39, may be the last two people we would picture together. Nicki is a rapper while John is a singer-songwriter. Nicki rolls around in a pink Lambo while John collects classics. John hides from the limelight while Nicki basks in it. However, it seems like maybe opposites are attracting after John made a move on the rapper on Twitter. Click here for hot pics of Nicki.

“I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not,” tweeted John, kicking off this whole thing. His buddy Andy Cohen immediately mocked him, responding with “she would roll her eyes at you endlessly.” However, it looks like Andy was wrong, because Nicki had her own thoughts on the subject. “Would my body be your wonderland?” she joked. OMGOMGOMG!

John certainly wasn’t expecting her response, and he lost his mind about it! “Please hold, losing my sh*t,” he tweeted, asking for more time to decide how to respond to her offer. “This isn’t my reply yet.” Nicki quickly “liked” his response to let him know she saw it. Could #Maynaj really become a thing?! We definitely ship it!

John would be crazy not to ask Nicki out now that she’s opened the door to conversation. She’s stunning, talented, and feisty, something that John seems to like. However, we don’t think her pal Katy Perry would be thrilled at the idea of her ex hitting on her girlfriend. Yikes! However, she seems to be getting cozy with Orlando Bloom again, so maybe she doesn’t care. We’ll just have to stay tuned!

I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

Would my body be your wonderland? https://t.co/jKpRdnhzbD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

Please hold, losing my shit. This isn't my reply yet. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki and John would make a good couple? Let us know!