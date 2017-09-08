Jennifer Hudson Lights Up XQ Super School Live With Performance Of ‘Come Together’

Jennifer Hudson is such a queen! She totally slayed at ‘EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live.’ Get all of the details of her superstar performance of ‘Come Together’ during the important telecast!

Jennifer Hudson, 35, provided one of our favorite moments of the Entertainment Industry Foundation Presents: XQ Super School Live telecast when she performed the classic Beatles hit “Come Together” with a group of young, talented dancers in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 8. Here’s what went down!

Bono and U2 actually kicked off the performance, which was quickly taken over by a cool video montage of passionate young people performing in schools and other local spots. Finally, Jen stepped out on the colorful stage surrounded by dancers, and completely blew our minds with her stunning voice. Then, she took it a step further by bringing out a full marching band! She looked amazing in a long white sweatshirt over a tight body con dress and cute white booties. She had her hair pulled to the side giving us a causal Missy Elliott vibe, and we loved every second!

Jennifer’s performance was part of a massive TV special where students, teachers, parents and celebs came together to “reimagine high school education.” “EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live will highlight the incredible progress of this fast-growing movement, challenge the public to build upon it, and provide viewers with insight into how to spark this transformation within their communities,” the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) said in an official statement. Such a cool initiative!

Earlier, Jennifer surprised a group of aspirational poets known as Brave New Voices while they rehearsed for Super School Live. You absolutely have to see the heartwarming footage if you haven’t seen it! Naturally, J.Huds gave them wise advice.

Finally, Jennifer will be taking on a new gig as a host on The Voice this season alongside Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine. We can’t wait to see the Dreamgirls star help make, you know, dreams come true! Check out her backstage tour of the singing competition:

