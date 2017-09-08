‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Shaved His Beard Off For The Best Reason Ever

It’s gone! Jase Robertson shaved off his infamous ‘Duck Dynasty’ beard for his daughter Mia’s foundation which benefits cleft lip and palate awareness, treatment and more. Click to see his new pic.

Jase Robertson, 48, just raised $100,000 for the Mia Moo foundation and all he had to do was shave his face clean. The non-profit promised fans that if they could raise $100,000, Jase, Mia’s dad, would shave off his beard. On Monday, September 4, he teased on Twitter that it was “shaving day” with the hashtag #MiaMoo. Jase kept his promise and allowed his wife, Missy, to live stream his big shave on her Facebook account. As you can see from the before and after pictures, Jase looks like a totally different person. Crazy what a shave can do!

For those of you unfamiliar with Jase and his daughter, Mia, she was born with a cleft palate. The Mia Moo organization was started in 2014 after Mia completed her surgery to fix her palate, and their mission is spread awareness for cleft lips and palates as well as raise funds for treatment and more. The shaving campaign started on June 18, and after over two months of raising money it was finally time for Jase to shave. You can watch a speedy version of Jase’s shave in the video below, which was posted on Facebook:

